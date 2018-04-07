The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.54 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.04 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of KO stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $189,406.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

In related news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

