CannaCoin (CCN) Reaches Market Cap of $255,648.00

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One CannaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CannaCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. CannaCoin has a total market capitalization of $255,648.00 and $40.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,993.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.26 or 0.05602450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.54 or 0.09286550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.01679430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.02469260 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00195842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00594493 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00074108 BTC.

About CannaCoin

CannaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,701,517 coins. CannaCoin’s official website is www.cannacoin.tech. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannaCoin Coin Trading

CannaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy CannaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

