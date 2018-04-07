Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price

News coverage about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canon earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.3293665640149 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CAJ traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.52. 465,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Canon has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,838.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.93%. analysts predict that Canon will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CAJ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company operates in three segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment manufactures, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions.

