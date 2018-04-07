Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Receives $111.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 10,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,059,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,692 shares of company stock worth $61,375,379 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69,642 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,987. The stock has a market cap of $47,422.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

