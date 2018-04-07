CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple (AAPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 50.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after purchasing an additional 206,045 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,234,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $190,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Instinet lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.52.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $870,751.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

