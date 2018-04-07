Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $832.18, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. equities research analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 13,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $426,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $58,254.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,278 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the third quarter valued at about $5,676,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 613,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 15.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

