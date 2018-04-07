Caren L. Mason Sells 6,667 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 6,667 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $107,272.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,844.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.06, a PE ratio of 1,410.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

