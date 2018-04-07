Carlisle Companies (CSL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

CSL stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.32. 1,273,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,678. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6,388.38, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

