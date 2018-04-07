Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $310,588.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/carnick-kubik-group-llc-boosts-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac-updated.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.