Carnival (CCL) Releases Earnings Results

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival updated its Q2 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

CCL opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Carnival has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $34,710.47, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Carnival to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.05 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 10,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $716,601.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $180,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,993 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carnival by 367.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

