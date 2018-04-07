Carnival plc (CUK) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Carnival by 50,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carnival by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 268,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUK stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Carnival plc has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13,733.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Carnival plc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 16,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,121,378.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,147.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 8,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $573,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Carnival plc (CUK) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/carnival-plc-cuk-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-updated.html.

About Carnival

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.