Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,741 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Carpenter Technology worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,902.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,137.51, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $54.61.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.30%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

