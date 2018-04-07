Cars.com Inc (CARS) Given $34.83 Average Target Price by Analysts

Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $34.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cars.com an industry rank of 230 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Sunday, February 18th.

Cars.com stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Cars.com had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $156.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,001,000 after acquiring an additional 574,912 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $59,099,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 52.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 37,113.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 336,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 335,508 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

