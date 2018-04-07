Castlight Health (CSLT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective (down previously from $6.30) on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.36 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 42.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO John C. Doyle sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $38,637.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,422 shares in the company, valued at $571,441.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $66,069.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,460.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $120,762. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,484,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,398 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 727.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,353,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 48.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 316,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 142.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 316,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its technology offering aggregates data and applies analytics to make healthcare data transparent.

