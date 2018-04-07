Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of analysts have commented on CATY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 467,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3,243.10, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 33,045 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $1,465,876.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $575,615.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $2,474,174. Insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

