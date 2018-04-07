Cato (CATO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Cato (NYSE:CATO) posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.46, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.01 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Cato stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.70. Cato has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cato-cato-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.