CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

CBL & Associates Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. CBL & Associates Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NYSE CBL opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $766.54, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.15. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.46 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $5.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cbl-associates-properties-inc-cbl-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-updated-updated.html.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.