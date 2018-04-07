Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Stiff competition and escalating costs remain key concerns for Cboe Global. Management estimates operating expenses in the range of $420-$428 million, up 1-3% over 2017 and capital expenditure between $50 million and $55 million in 2018. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on expansion of its proprietary product offering while extending its global customer reach. Diversified product portfolio and core competencies fuel its growth prospects. Also, the acquisition of Bats Global Markets is a strategic fit as it is likely to broaden and diversify Cboe Global’s product portfolio and boost margins, besides generating expense synergies. It enjoys a strong liquidity and remains focused on improving its leverage ratio. Also, shares of Cboe Global have outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $12,533.91, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.2% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 109,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 310,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 146,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

