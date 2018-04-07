CDK Global (CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDK. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.80.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $8,650.77, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 5,261.95% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

In other CDK Global news, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $379,969.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $137,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,579,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,611,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CDK Global by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 862,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CDK Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in CDK Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 610,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

