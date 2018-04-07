CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CDW earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.3762165875016 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 634,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,917. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,619.54, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. CDW had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 65.93%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 4,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $288,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,419.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal J. Campbell sold 3,805 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $286,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,812 shares of company stock worth $3,952,269. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

