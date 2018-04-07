ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) Shares Sold by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,782 shares during the quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,302,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,725,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,252,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,725,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $30.72 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

