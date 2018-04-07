Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,798,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047,575 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,761,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 42,776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,376,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,560 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,402 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 513,652 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,088,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria Black sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $213,819.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,639.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,047 shares of company stock worth $12,966,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $113.70 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,738.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.11%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Cedar Hill Associates LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cedar-hill-associates-llc-has-418000-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-adp-updated-updated.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.