Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68,049.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs cut their price objective on shares of Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

