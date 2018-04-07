Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. offers biomedical services. It provides stem cell transplantation, disease management, regenerative medicine, clinical research and other services. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Cellect Biotechnology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

APOP stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Cellect Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. equities analysts predict that Cellect Biotechnology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Cellect Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cellect-biotechnology-apop-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellect Biotechnology (APOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.