Cenovus Energy (CVE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $11,181.99, a PE ratio of -468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 35,336,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,771,000 after buying an additional 535,652 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 77,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 6,215,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,164,000 after buying an additional 851,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 293,120 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

