Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

CELTF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2,453.64, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/centamin-celtf-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte dIvoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.