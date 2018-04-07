Centaur Media (CAU) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Centaur Media (LON:CAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.95) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CAU has been the subject of several other reports. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.79).

LON:CAU opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.70) on Wednesday. Centaur Media has a 52 week low of GBX 35.50 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.80).

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($70,185.29). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,590 shares of company stock worth $5,030,090.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marketing, Financial Services, Professional, and Home Interest. The Marketing segment offers editorial content, digital products, insight, and analysis services to marketing and creative professions.

