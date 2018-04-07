Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 238,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,419. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $574.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -188.16.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 389.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 47.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the third quarter worth $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME Ltd.) is a media and entertainment company operating in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company’s assets are held through a series of Dutch and Curacao holding companies. The Company manages its business on a geographical basis, with six segments: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia.

