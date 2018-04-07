Comparing Central Pacific Financial (CPF) and Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 16.16% 9.64% 0.95% Central Pacific Financial 18.81% 9.56% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Central Pacific Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $465.68 million 3.47 $75.27 million $3.00 17.35 Central Pacific Financial $219.06 million 3.91 $41.20 million $1.59 18.02

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and Central Pacific Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 4 2 0 2.33 Central Pacific Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus target price of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Central Pacific Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks. Its retail mortgage banking segment is engaged in the origination of residential loans and subsequent sale of those loans to investors. The Company conducts its community banking business through independently chartered community banks (collectively, the Bank Subsidiaries). Its securities portfolio consists of United States Government corporations and agencies, mortgage-backed securities and other securities. Its loans include commercial, commercial real estate and consumer loans.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

