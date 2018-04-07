Centurion Reaches Market Cap of $340,275.00 (CRYPTO:CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. Centurion has a market cap of $340,275.00 and approximately $13,768.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and ExcambrioRex. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00085117 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000171 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 78,877,869 coins and its circulating supply is 73,877,869 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

