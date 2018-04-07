Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

CRNT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 206,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.48, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Ceragon Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,758,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 747,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 231,314 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 489,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ceragon-networks-crnt-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.