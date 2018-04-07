Cerner (CERN) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 889.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cerner were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $79,341,469.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,194.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cerner has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

