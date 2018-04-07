Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the fourth quarter worth $5,528,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.55.

WARNING: “Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (IJS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/certified-advisory-corp-acquires-new-position-in-ishares-sp-smallcap-600-value-idx-ijs-updated-updated.html.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

