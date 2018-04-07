Certified Advisory Corp Takes $1.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 569,565 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,405,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

