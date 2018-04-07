Certified Advisory Corp Invests $1.32 Million in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. S&P Global comprises 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 71.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $733,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,317,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $167,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,197. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $187.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,103.89, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. S&P Global had a return on equity of 199.44% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Certified Advisory Corp Invests $1.32 Million in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/certified-advisory-corp-takes-position-in-sp-global-inc-spgi-updated-updated.html.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.