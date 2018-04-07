Cerus (CERS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on Cerus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $686.87, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.75. Cerus has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 154.46% and a negative net margin of 139.06%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash purchased 150,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $772,556.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,462,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,287. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,381 shares of company stock valued at $69,685 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the third quarter worth $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cerus by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 51.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

