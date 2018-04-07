Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 165,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 290,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 103,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $44.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $190,256.11, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

In other Oracle news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

