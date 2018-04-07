Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CH Energy Group (CHG) Stock Price

Headlines about CH Energy Group (NYSE:CHG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CH Energy Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.3654329020496 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CH Energy Group stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.61.

About CH Energy Group

CH Energy Group, Inc, is the holding company. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Central Hudson and Central Hudson Enterprises Corporation (CHEC). Central Hudson is a regulated electric and natural gas subsidiary. CHEC, the parent company of CH Energy Group’s unregulated businesses and investments, has one wholly owned subsidiary, Griffith Energy Services, Inc (Griffith).

