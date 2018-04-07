Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHEF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Chefs' Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 81,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,158. The company has a market cap of $709.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Chefs' Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Chefs' Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Chefs' Warehouse will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,639 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after buying an additional 174,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 146,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $14,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/chefs-warehouse-inc-chef-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.