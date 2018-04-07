Chegg (CHGG) Receives $19.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.61 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,007,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Esther Lem sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,544 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,337,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,752,000 after buying an additional 294,847 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,956,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,240,000 after buying an additional 257,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,847,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,363,000 after buying an additional 409,956 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after buying an additional 80,480 shares during the period.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

