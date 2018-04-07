Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lessened its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,271,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,655,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 69.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 144.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 483,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 285,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 144,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73,089.80, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

