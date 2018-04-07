Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Price Up 0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 29,152,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 38,743,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.28 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2,800.47, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 238,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 150,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,784,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 402,974 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

