Chesnara (LON:CSN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.07 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CSN traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 398 ($5.59). The stock had a trading volume of 141,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,656. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 326.40 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.75 ($5.89).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Chesnara in a report on Monday, December 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/chesnara-csn-plans-dividend-of-gbx-13-07.html.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, S&P, Movestic, and the Waard Group segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident, as well as unemployment policies; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.