Plancorp LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Plancorp LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 158.4% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 130,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218,685.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.52 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.61 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.79.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

