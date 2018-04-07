Chico’s (CHS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.86. 2,780,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,956,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chico’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1,260.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $587.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.75 million. Chico’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chico’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,176,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,674,000 after buying an additional 313,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,378,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 2,084,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chico’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,089,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 54,191 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chico’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

