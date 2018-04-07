China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Given $8.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 159,843 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.14. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, (China Automotive) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Great Genesis Holdings Limited (Genesis), owns interests in over eight Sino-joint ventures and over five subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which manufacture power steering systems and/or related products for various segments of the automobile industry.

