China Biologic Products (CBPO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on China Biologic Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of China Biologic Products in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut China Biologic Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $84.78 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $2,786.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 635,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,078,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

