China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) Upgraded at CLSA

China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Nomura lowered shares of China Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE CHA opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. China Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,022.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in China Telecommunications by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 515,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Telecommunications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in China Telecommunications by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in China Telecommunications by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in China Telecommunications by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecommunications

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

