Chorus Aviation Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

CHR traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,665. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.86.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$356.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$348.50 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 38.57%.

CHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.13.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 658 departures per weekday to 58 destinations in Canada, as well as 12 destinations in the United States.

