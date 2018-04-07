Chronobank (TIME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Chronobank has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chronobank token can currently be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00148270 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, YoBit and Lykke Exchange. Chronobank has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $216,024.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00675034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00177033 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036829 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053870 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Liqui, Mercatox, Tidex, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

